Iran's East Azerbaijan Province registers 629 coronavirus cases

By Trend





Some 629 people got infected in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province, said rector of the Tabriz University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Hossein Somi, Trend reports citing official website of University.

According to Somi, 58 people have been confirmed to be infected, over the past day.

Somi added that, over the past day, 10 people have died from coronavirus, and the death toll in the East Azerbaijan province has reached 59.

The rector said that Tabriz is the most prevalent place of infection in the province.

"About 4 people of the dead today were treated in hospital for more than 15 days," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,000 people have been infected, 1135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.