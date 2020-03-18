TODAY.AZ / World news

Coronavirus cases rise to 17,300 in Iran

18 March 2020 [16:21] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

More than 1,190 people were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) over past day in Iran, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Raisi added that 147 people died from the virus over the past day,

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,300 people have been infected, 1,135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.


Name of the province

Infected people

1

Tehran

4 260

2

Qom

1 072

3

Gilan

924

4

Isfahan

1 538

5

Alborz

906

6

Mazandaran

1 494

7

Maraki

782

8

Qazvin

526

9

Semnan

577

10

Golestan

660

11

Razavi Khorasani

518

12

Fars

396

13

Lorestan

363

14

East Azerbaijan

571

15

Khuzestan

359

16

Yazd

488

17

Zanjan

261

18

Kurdistan

189

19

Ardabil

253

20

Kermanshah

152

21

Kerman

127

22

Hamadan

155

23

Sistan and Baluchestan

88

24

Hormozgan

124

25

South Khorasan

140

26

North Khorasan

100

27

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari

58

28

Ilam

120

29

West Azerbaijan

300

30

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

45

31

Bushehr

46



URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/192142.html

