Coronavirus cases rise to 17,300 in Iran

By Trend
More than 1,190 people were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) over past day in Iran, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.
Raisi added that 147 people died from the virus over the past day,
Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,300 people have been infected, 1,135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.
The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.
Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.
The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.
Name of the province
Infected people
1
Tehran
4 260
2
Qom
1 072
3
Gilan
924
4
Isfahan
1 538
5
Alborz
906
6
Mazandaran
1 494
7
Maraki
782
8
Qazvin
526
9
Semnan
577
10
Golestan
660
11
Razavi Khorasani
518
12
Fars
396
13
Lorestan
363
14
East Azerbaijan
571
15
Khuzestan
359
16
Yazd
488
17
Zanjan
261
18
Kurdistan
189
19
Ardabil
253
20
Kermanshah
152
21
Kerman
127
22
Hamadan
155
23
Sistan and Baluchestan
88
24
Hormozgan
124
25
South Khorasan
140
26
North Khorasan
100
27
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
58
28
Ilam
120
29
West Azerbaijan
300
30
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
45
31
Bushehr
46