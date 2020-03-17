Turkmenistan to participate in industrial exhibition in Uzbekistan

By Trend





Representatives of business circles of Turkmenistan plan to participate in the International industrial exhibition, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" information portal.

The exhibition will take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Nov.10 through 12.

The exhibition will focus on the following topics: transport, agricultural, road construction engineering;components for production;automation technologies;solutions for metallurgy, mining, chemical industry and fuel and energy complex.



Exhibition aims to become a platform that helps the Central Asian markets reach international and Russian companies. More than 4,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition.

In addition to the Central Asian countries, representatives of the Eurasian Economic Union, China, Turkey, Germany, Japan, France and South Korea will participate in the exhibition.



The international industrial exhibition is an analog of the INNOPROM, which is international industrial exhibition annually held in Ekaterinburg, Russia.