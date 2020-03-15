Uzbekistan suspends number of international flights due to coronavirus

By Trend

Uzbekistan's air traffic with France, Spain and Great Britain has been suspended from March 14, 2020, due to the threat of coronavirus spread, Trend reports referring the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism.





Furthermore, citizens of China, Korea, Italy, Iran, France and Spain, as well as stateless persons permanently residing in these countries, are temporarily banned from entering Uzbekistan through all kinds of border crossing points.

The decision made at a meeting of the Republican Special Commission to prepare a program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of coronavirus into Uzbekistan, the ministry said.

In accordance with the decision, the restrictions do not apply to holders of diplomatic and service passports and some other categories of foreign citizens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

As of March 14, no cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in Uzbekistan.