Iran's new drug able to relieve some of coronavirus' severe symptoms, official says

By Trend

Actemra (Tocilizumab), which Iran produces for coronavirus testing, is able to relieve some of its severe symptoms, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing ISNA news agency.

According to Jahanpur, within 48 hours after taking the drug, it managed to suppress some of the symptoms of the raging virus.

"The doctors will continue to work the next several days, and if it proves helpful, it will be added to Iran's drug list and will be mass-produced in about 3 weeks and enter the Iranian market," he said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 8,000 people have been infected, 291 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.








