Iran Fisheries Organization to evaluate situation with exports amid COVID-19 spread

By Trend





Iran's Supreme National Security Council has called on all the organizations to follow the precautions of Health Ministry and National Headquarters for Fighting the COVID-19 spread, said Iran's Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Coronavirus spread has expanded through the country and despite necessary measures and precautions," said Larijani.

"Therefore the Supreme National Security Council has approved the new regulation that all organizations and sectors would follow the decisions of the National Headquarters for Fighting the disease," he said.

"The Council has issued regulations on helping people that were effected by the disease and cooperation of organizations with the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus," he said.

"The parliament will not hold general session meetings, as it was advised in the regulations," Larijani said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 7,100 people have been infected, 237 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.