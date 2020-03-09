Iran discloses death toll as result of coronavirus

So far, 237 people have died as a result of coronavirus in Iran, said Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“Some 43 people died over the past day,” the spokesman said. “Among those who underwent medical check-up over the past day, 595 people’s results were positive. They have been infected with coronavirus. A total of 7,161 people were infected with coronavirus. Some 2,394 people recovered.”

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.