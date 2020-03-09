TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover up in January

09 March 2020 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Turkey-Uzbekistan trade turnover made up $180.6 million in January 2020, which is increase by $13.3 million compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Trade on March 6.

"In January 2019, Turkey's export to Uzbekistan amounted to $71.1 million, and import from Uzbekistan made up $109.4 million," the ministry said.

Turkey is one of the largest five trade partners of Uzbekistan.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

In the reporting period, the export from Turkey exceeded $14.7 billion, which is increase by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

From January through December 2019, trade turnover between Turkey and Uzbekistan has exceeded $2.2 billion.

