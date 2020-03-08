Coronavirus spread to nearly 100 cities in Iran

The new coronavirus has spread to nearly 100 cities in Iran, while a few days ago, it was spread to about 70 cities, said Hamid Suri, a member of the Iranian Anti-Coronary Center, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to Suri, if the population is paying attention to the recommendations of officials and specialists not to travel, this can prevent the spread of the disease.

Suri added that additional controls should be applied at the entry and exit of cities where the virus has not yet spread. This control can prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 5,823 people have been infected, 145 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1,669 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections cases and death from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.



