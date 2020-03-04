Tourism agencies in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province closing down

By Trend





Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the activity of the tourism agencies has dropped to zero, Chairman of the Association of Tourist Agencies of East Azerbaijan Province Rajab Rashidpour said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The tourism industry is getting worse every year and nobody does anything about it," he said.

Referring to the impact of political, economic, health and security issues on tourism industry in the country and East Azerbaijan Province in particular, he said that currency fluctuations, the crash of the Ukrainian airplane and the spread of the coronavirus have led to the closure of travel agencies.

“The current situation is much worse than ever,” he added.

Noting that many East Azarbaijan travel and tourism agencies are now closing their units or reducing their staff, he says that many tourism agency executives have stated that they have not received a single order last month, due to the spread of the coronavirus, which means the destruction of the country's tourism industry and, of course, East Azerbaijan.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 2,300 people have been infected, 77 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 400 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in the Islamic Republic has spread to nearly all 31 of Iran's provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.