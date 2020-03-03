Russian expert: Armenia to collapse if it closes all state boundaries

By Trend

If Armenia completely closes borders with its neighbors, then it will collapse, well-known Russian expert and TV presenter Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend, commenting on the Armenian authorities' decision not to close the land borders with Iran and Georgia.

In this case, it is obvious that Yerevan chooses the lesser of two evils, Mikhailov said.

“Armenia made such a decision because closing the border with Iran means blocking access to the economic space for its citizens,” he added.

Regarding the threat of coronavirus, there is no pandemic or any epidemic yet, said the expert.

"Specialists are now working at checkpoints in many countries to identify signs of the disease among visitors. So, the specialists with necessary equipment also work at the Baku airport and Russian harbors. The infection cases have been revealed in many countries."

Mikhailov noted that if Armenia does not control the epidemiological situation, this will pose a regional threat in terms of the coronavirus spread.

"Now the question is only responsibility, in particular of Yerevan. We do not know how seriously Yerevan is ready to fight coronavirus, and this is a matter of concern. But in a situation of economic blockade, Armenia cannot afford to completely close the borders," the expert stressed

As for Russia, it is unlikely at the moment to expect that the country stops communication with Yerevan, he added.

"However, Moscow can take such drastic measures, if the coronavirus spreads throughout Armenia. Then Russia will be forced to stop the traffic between two countries," concluded Mikhailov.

Armenia has not closed the land border with Iran. Earlier, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said that he also did not consider it necessary to close the border with Georgia.