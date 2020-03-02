Iran, Belarus hold talk on combating coronavirus

By Trend





Iranian Ambassador to Belarus Saeed Yari held talk with Public Health Minister of Belarus Vladimir Karanik on ways to fight against coronavirus, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

In the meeting, both sides reviewed avenues concerning how to support Iranian students based in the host country.

During the meeting, Karanik pointed out that the health status of Iranian students is under control.

Approximately 800 Iranians are studying at the universities of Belarus.

Earlier, Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office said that the coronavirus death toll has mounted to 54 in Iran out of the total figure of 987 people who have been affected by the virus.







