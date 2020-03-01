Iran's Interior Ministry discloses voter turnout of provinces in parliamentary elections

|
By Trend
Iran's Interior Ministry has announced voter turnout of its 31 provinces during the latest parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The average voter turnout was 42.57 percent.
Rank
Provinces
Voter turnout
1
Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad
70.66
2
South Khorasan
66.12
3
Ilam
60.89
4
Sistan and Baluchestan
60.68
5
North Khorasan
57.21
6
Golestan
57.17
7
Hormozgan
52.51
8
Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari
52.33
9
Kerman
50.56
10
Ardabil
50.29
11
Zanjan
48.63
12
West Azerbaijan
48.23
13
Razavi Khorasan
48.17
14
Yazd
47.58
15
Lorestan
47.58
16
Semnan
47.45
17
Bushehr
46.81
18
Mazandaran
45.65
19
Fars
45.11
20
Hamadan
44.81
21
Qom
43.02
22
Khuzestan
42.96
23
Kermanshah
42.85
24
East Azerbaijan
42.83
25
Qazvin
42.19
26
Gilan
41.96
27
Markazi
39.71
28
Isfahan
36.38
29
Kurdistan
32.65
30
Alborz
28.41
31
Tehran
26.24
Average
42.57
The 11th parliamentary elections of Iran were held on Feb. 21, 2020. According to statistics, 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, used their suffrage in the elections.