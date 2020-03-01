TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran's Interior Ministry discloses voter turnout of provinces in parliamentary elections

01 March 2020 [12:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iran's Interior Ministry has announced voter turnout of its 31 provinces during the latest parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The average voter turnout was 42.57 percent.

Rank

Provinces

Voter turnout

1

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

70.66

2

South Khorasan

66.12

3

Ilam

60.89

4

Sistan and Baluchestan

60.68

5

North Khorasan

57.21

6

Golestan

57.17

7

Hormozgan

52.51

8

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari

52.33

9

Kerman

50.56

10

Ardabil

50.29

11

Zanjan

48.63

12

West Azerbaijan

48.23

13

Razavi Khorasan

48.17

14

Yazd

47.58

15

Lorestan

47.58

16

Semnan

47.45

17

Bushehr

46.81

18

Mazandaran

45.65

19

Fars

45.11

20

Hamadan

44.81

21

Qom

43.02

22

Khuzestan

42.96

23

Kermanshah

42.85

24

East Azerbaijan

42.83

25

Qazvin

42.19

26

Gilan

41.96

27

Markazi

39.71

28

Isfahan

36.38

29

Kurdistan

32.65

30

Alborz

28.41

31

Tehran

26.24

Average

42.57

The 11th parliamentary elections of Iran were held on Feb. 21, 2020. According to statistics, 24.5 million out of 57.9 million Iranians, who were eligible to vote, used their suffrage in the elections.


