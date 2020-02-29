Minister: Thanks to Southern Gas Corridor, Georgia’s transit role reaches international level

By Trend





Georgia will receive serious benefits from the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Georgian Minister of Economy Natia Turnava said at the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

She noted that the achievement of the Southern Gas Corridor project once again highlights the role of joint efforts by states in successful developing international projects of this importance.

“The launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project [which is the longest segment of the Southern Gas Corridor] last year was an important event. Prior to the implementation of the South Gas Corridor project, the transit function of Georgia was only at the regional level, and now we are represented as international players in this field. I am glad that my country has another opportunity to demonstrate its role in this context,” said Turnava.

The Southern Gas Corridor project, initiated by Azerbaijan and providing for the transportation of gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to European countries, is one of the priority for the EU.

This largest project is aimed at diversifying routes and sources of energy supplies, thus contributing to strengthening the European energy security.

The cost of the SGC project is estimated at $40 billion.

TAP construction progress at end-January is 92 percent. The work on segments of the megaproject such as the expansion of the South Caucasus gas pipeline and the construction of TANAP is almost complete.