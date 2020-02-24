Turkmenistan discusses joint projects with UN Population Fund

By Trend





Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hadjiyev met with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Director for Turkmenistan Ms. Giullia Vallese, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s joint projects with UNFPA was emphasized.

The parties exchanged views on further steps aimed at improving measures in the field of reproductive health, family planning and child development, the ministry said.

The parties also discussed the activities of Turkmenistan in the field of ensuring human rights, in particular assistance to migrants and stateless persons, as well as issues related to social protection.

In 2019, Turkmenistan signed a number of documents with UNFPA.

Working plans for the projects Improvement of Quality of Integrated Services in the Field of Reproductive Health, Disaggregated Data for Sustainable National Development, Improvement of Access to Knowledge about Reproductive Health by Youth, and Use of Population Data for Development of National Strategies and Plans of Sustainable Development were signed.

In addition, an agreement on co-financing between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and UNFPA on the improvement of the service of men’s reproductive health was also signed.