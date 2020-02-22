Iran sends humanitarian aid to China over Coronavirus

By Trend





Iran has exported 2 million medical masks to China in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the secretary general of Iran and China Joint Chamber of Commerce Majid Reza Hariri told Trend.

"A total of 2 million medical masks were send to China, and one million more is to be sent soon. This wasn't a commercial deal, but humanitarian aid," he added.

"The masks and gloves were sent by people and not the government. The following individuals were Chinese residents in Iran or Iranians who have trade ties with China," he said.

"The export was done at the first week of Coronavirus outbreak, now it seems that China has surpassed the crisis," he added.

"In terms of trade with China, it should be noted that since our major export to China is raw materials, so far no specific incident has occurred in bilateral trade," he said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,000 people have died and over 75,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of Coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.