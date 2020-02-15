Export of Turkish steel and cement to Kazakhstan up in 2019

By Trend

Turkey exported steel and cement worth $51.6 million to Kazakhstan in 2019, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"The export of steel from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 30.2 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and amounted to $44.9 million," the ministry said.

"The export of cement from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by over 15 percent and reached $6.7 million," the ministry said.

The export of the Turkish steel to Kazakhstan decreased by over 41 percent in December 2019 compared to December 2018 and reached $1.5 million.

"The export of cement from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by over 90 percent in December 2019 compared to December 2018 and amounted to $812 million," the ministry said.

The export of steel from Turkey decreased by 10.6 percent in 2019 compared 2018 and reached $13.8 billion.

The export of cement from Turkey increased by 17.8 percent in 2019 compared to 2018 and reached $3.5 billion.