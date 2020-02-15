Food-processing ventures to open in Kazakhstan's Shymkent

By Trend

In order to develop agriculture in Kazakhstan's Shymkent city, project for creation of agriculture and industrial zone is being implemented in the city, a representative of city’s Department of Agriculture and Veterinary told Trend.

According to the representative, in order to implement the task set by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the State Development program of agro-industrial complex till 2021, in order to increase labor efficiency and export of processed agricultural goods by 2.5 times by 2022, great work is being implemented in the city.

"Agriculture’s GDP in Shymkent amounted to 27.1 billion tenge ($70.3 million) during 10 months of 2019, including 10 billion tenge in plant growing ($25.8 million) and 16.6 billion tenge ($42.9 million) in animal husbandry. Compared to the same period of last year the agriculture GDP increased by 4.06 billion tenge ($10.5 million). Index of physical volume amounted to 106.8 percent," the representative said.

In turn, value of investments into city’s agriculture amounted to 4.02 billion tenge ($10.4 million) during 10 months of 2019, and the planned volume of investments for 2019 is 5.9 billion ($15.4 million).

As noted by the representative, in order for further agriculture development the project of establishment of agro-industrial zone is being developed in the city.

"Shymkent Social-Entrepreneurial Corporation has allocated the land area for construction of the zone. The terms of reference for engineering research have been developed, design estimates have been prepared," the representative said.

As noted by representative, construction of wholesale distribution points, high-capacity warehouses is planned on 20 ha of the zone.

"The rest of the territory will contain 30 ventures for processing agricultural products and industrial warehouses. Here, products coming from cities and regions will be stored in warehouses, will be sorted, will undergo phytosanitary control and will be sent for export and processing," the representative said.