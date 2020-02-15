Amount of foreign investments in Iran's Khuzestan province disclosed

By Trend



Inquiries have been made regarding over $2.7 billion of foreign investments in Iran's Khuzestan province in the current Iranian year (began on March 21, 2019) so far, Director General of Khuzestan Economic Affairs and Finance Organization Mohsen Kaviani said at a press conference, Trend reports via Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Forty-seven percent or over $1.2 billion of these investments have already been made, Mohsen Kaviani said.

To date, 30 foreign investors have obtained licenses to operate in Khuzestan, Kaviani added.

The annual plan on the amount of province's revenues was completed by 95 percent in the first 10 months (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020) of the current Iranian year, which indicates 13 percent annual increase, Kaviani said.

The total revenues of Khuzestan province was 61 trillion rials (over $1.4 billion) in the first 10 months of the current Iranian year, the director said, adding that 90 percent of the revenues were received from taxes.

In the current Iranian year, so far, 5.5 trillion rials (roughly $130 million) of wages have been paid in the province, Kaviani added.