Turkey discloses value of electrical goods exported to Georgia

By Trend





Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Georgia increased by 12.13 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, amounting to $118 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to Georgia increased by 39.30 percent compared to November 2018, exceeding $14.2 million.

In 2019, export of electrical goods from Turkey dropped by 0.5 percent compared to 2018, amounting to $11.2 billion. Turkey’s export of these goods amounted to 6.2 percent of country’s total export.

In December 2019, export of electrical goods from Turkey increased by 2.2 percent compared to December 2018 and amounted to $977.9 million or 6.4 percent of country's total export.