Turkey sees increase of incoming tourists from Iran

By Trend





Over 2.1 million tourists from Iran visited Turkey in 2019, which is 5.05 percent more compared to 2018, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Iranian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in 2019 amounted to 4.67 percent.

According to the ministry, 134,768 tourists from Iran visited Turkey in December 2019, which is 23.51 percent more compared to December 2018.

The share of Iranian citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in December 2019 amounted to 6.27 percent.

Over 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey in December 2019, which is 10.11 percent more compared to December 2018.

Slightly more than 45 million tourists visited Turkey in 2019, which is 14.11 percent more compared to the previous year.

Just over 14.9 million tourists visited Istanbul in 2019, while he number of Antalya's visitors exceeded 14.6 million.

The remaining 15.5 million tourists visited other cities of the country.