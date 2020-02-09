Turkmenistan appoints new Minister of Finance and Economy

By Trend





Ezizgeldi Annamuhammedov has been appointed Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the decree of the country's president.

Former Minister Batyr Bazarov has been appointed to another position.

In Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Finance and Economy in this format was created relatively recently.

The new ministry combined the Ministry of Finance with the Ministry of Economy and Development, and became their legal successor.

According to the decree of the head of state, this measure was taken with the purpose of transformation of the financial, economic and banking sector of Turkmenistan and improvement of its activities.