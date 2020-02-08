Georgia to host International Real Estate Week for the first time

By Trend





Under the auspices of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), the International Real Estate Week will be held for the first time in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

On February 7, 2020, Property Georgia, FIABCI-Georgia and ExpoGeorgia signed a memorandum of cooperation, which also provides for the joint organization of the upcoming event.

The international real estate exhibition will last from April 29, 2020, through May 3, 2020.

In parallel with the planned three major exhibitions and the award ceremony, thematic presentations, seminars and educational master classes, as well as investment tours will be held.

As reported, the event is expected to be attended by about 300 local and international delegates.

In addition, the best development projects will be announced at the event in 13 nominations.

Founded in 1951 in Paris, FIABCI is a worldwide business networking organization for all professionals associated with the real estate industry. It provides access and opportunities for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information and conducting business with each other.