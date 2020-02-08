Turkmenistan presents Lapis Lazuli transport corridor project in Georgia

By Trend





The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia jointly with CBA Kaizen organized a conference in Tbilisi on the investment climate of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

An exchange of views took place on the development of the transport and logistics system of Turkmenistan, in particular along the Lapis Lazuli, the Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridors, and other projects.

The event was attended by representatives of ministries and branch departments, representatives of banking institutions, transport, logistics companies, French-Georgian and British-Georgian chambers of commerce and industry, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The unique nature of the economic development and investment climate of Turkmenistan was noted at the conference.

Turkmenistan is initiating a number of large international projects, including the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor along Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor.

The agreement on transit and transport cooperation Lapis Lazuli between Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Turkmenistan was signed on Nov. 15, 2017 at the ministerial meeting of the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan in Ashgabat.

According to the Lapis Lazuli project, railways and highways should connect the Afghan Turgundi city of Herat province with Ashgabat, then with the Caspian Turkmenbashi port. The corridor will extended to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with links to Poti and Batumi cities, then from Ankara to Istanbul. The project budget, which aims to facilitate transit logistics and simplify customs procedures, is estimated at $2 billion.