Turkmen delegation holds business negotiations in India

By Trend





The Turkmen delegation took part in the meeting of the India-Central Asia Business Council, which was held in New Delhi, Trend reports referring to the Business Turkmenistan agency.

The Turkmen side was represented by Turkmen ambassador to India Shalar Geldynazarov. The representatives from India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended the meeting.

The parties exchanged the views on the development of trade relations and the industrial sector.

"The annual trade turnover of India with the Central Asian countries reaches up to $2 billion," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during the event.

“The creation of air corridors between the countries will stimulate the development of trade relations,” he said.

"It is necessary to develop relations in the fields of energy, pharmaceutics, automobile industry, agriculture, education, urban infrastructure, transport, civil aviation, IT and tourism," the diplomat said.