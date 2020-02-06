Uzbekistan discusses peaceful use of nuclear energy with Kazakhstan

By Trend





The Uzbek Energy Ministry held a meeting with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

During the meeting the sides discussed in detail the issues related to the development of bilateral relations in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, the report says.

The sides also discussed the cooperation in development of joint efforts in information sphere and environmental impact assessment, as well as ecology.

Detailed information was provided on the progress in implementing the project on constructing a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, measures taken to implement the state nuclear energy program as a whole and create nuclear infrastructure, as well as implementation of international legal instruments in the field of nuclear safety.

In addition, it is reported that, in accordance with IAEA international standards and requirements, public discussions on the environmental impact of Uzbek nuclear power plant operation are expected in Uzbekistan and neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan side appreciates the measures taken by Uzbekistan, and proposed close cooperation in this area in the future.