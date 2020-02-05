Turkmenistan to present TAPI gas pipeline project at roadshow in Dubai

By Trend





A presentation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project will be held as part of the “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan 2020” International Roadshow scheduled for Feb. 24-25 in Dubai (UAE), Trend reports referring to the Turkmengaz State Concern.

It is planned to consider the possibilities for partnership in the implementation of the next stage of the development of the giant Galkynysh field to provide natural gas to the transnational TAPI gas pipeline and other investment projects, the report said.

As many as 200 delegates representing 80 companies and agencies from more than 20 countries have confirmed their participation in the event. On the sidelines of the roadshow, business negotiations with interested parties are envisaged.

The prospects of business partnership in a number of areas will be discussed during the event.

They include the development of deposits on licensed shelf blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, attracting investments to the introduction of new technologies that contribute to the optimization of production in mature fields, attracting investments in hard-to-develop fields, as well as gas chemical projects.

Turkmengaz, Turkmennebit (Turkmen oil) state concerns and the Turkmengeologiya (Turkmen geology) state corporation act as organizers of the roadshow with the assistance of the Turkmen Forum, and Gaffney, Cline & Associates.

The construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI pipeline was launched in December 2015. The design capacity of the pipeline may reach 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.

The construction of the Afghan section of the pipeline was initiated in February 2018, while the construction of the Pakistani section is planned to be launched in 2020.

The Turkmengas State Concern is the leader of the TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. international consortium. It acts as the main financier and manager of the project. The consortium also includes Afghan Gas Corporation, Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited Company and India’s GAIL Company.

Turkmenistan exports gas to China and Russia.