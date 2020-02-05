Belneftekhim delegation to hold talks with Kazakh oil companies

By Trend





Delegation of the Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) is expected to visit Nur-Sultan this week to hold talks with Kazakhstan’s oil companies, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

According to Nogayev, the meetings are organized by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

As expected, within the visit, an agreement on cooperation in oil and oil products export will be concluded, said the minister.

"Following the agreement signing, Belarus will be able to import Kazakh oil. Our ministry is working on organization of the meetings with the companies,” Nogayev said.

He also noted that the export route will be chosen based on the best commercial proposal.

As noted by the press office of the government of Belarus, the delegation of Belneftekhim Concern is to visit Kazakhstan this week (Feb. 3 to Feb 9) to hold negotiations on import of Kazakh oil to Belarus.

Earlier this month, by a decree ? 27, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko authorized the country’s government to carry out negotiations with Kazakhstan on the topic of trade and economic cooperation in area of oil and petroleum goods' import to Belarus, as well as on the agreement draft and its signing when it is approved.

According to Kazakhstan’s then Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted earlier by Asset Magauov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning to export from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.