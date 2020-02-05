Uzbekistan presents concept of its chairmanship in CIS

By Trend





Chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be carried out in accordance with the Concept of Further Development of the CIS, Trend reports with reference to the CIS Executive Committee.

Uzbekistan assumed the chairmanship in the CIS on January 1, 2020.

As reported, Uzbekistan has developed and presented a concept of its chairmanship in the Commonwealth in 2020. The concept is planned to be approved at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, said First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov.

According to the Concept of Uzbekistan's chairmanship in CIS in 2020, the country will simultaneously preside at the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government, the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Economic Council, the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries of the participating States to the authorized and other bodies of the Commonwealth, and the Commission on Economic Affairs at the CIS Economic Council.

Concept of the chairmanship of Uzbekistan covers all main areas of cooperation between the CIS members, primarily in the trade, economic, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as in matters of strengthening security. Uzbekistan's chairmanship program also provides for the joint implementation of projects on the introduction of digital technologies in industries and agriculture, as well as in the financial sector and expanding access to electronic services, according to the Concept.

During the chairmanship of Uzbekistan, it is planned to prepare and adopt more than 10 conceptual documents aimed at further developing multilateral cooperation.

The Uzbek side plans to actively participate in the further implementation of the Interstate program "Cultural Capitals of the Commonwealth."