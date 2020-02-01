Number of Kazakh companies slightly up in Turkey in 2019

By Trend





Thirty-five companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey in 2019, which is two companies more than in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

The total capital of Kazakh companies registered in Turkey in 2019 amounted to just over 5.8 million Turkish liras ($976,105), while this figure was 3.5 million Turkish liras ($596,014) in 2018.

Most of the Kazakh companies were registered in Istanbul (22 companies) with a total capital of over 3.3 million Turkish liras ($568,288) in 2019.

During this period, nine companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey's Antalya province. The total capital of the Kazakh companies registered in 2019 in the province of Antalya amounted to over 1.5 million Turkish liras ($257,427).

Two mining companies, seven construction companies, 18 companies in the wholesale and retail trade, two travel companies with Kazakh capital were registered in Turkey in 2019.

The remaining 13 companies with Kazakh capital are involved in other sectors of the economy.

According to TOBB, the total capital of 18 companies engaged in the wholesale and retail trade registered in 2019 exceeded 2.1 million Turkish liras ($363,792).