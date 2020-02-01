Iranian currency rates for Feb. 1

|
By Trend
The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased on Feb. 1, compared to the rates on Jan. 30, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,600 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial on Feb. 1
Iranian rial on Jan. 30
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
55,463
54,665
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,598
43,194
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,364
4,364
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,564
4,576
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,234
6,192
1 Indian rupee
INR
588
588
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,199
138,256
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
27,175
27,170
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,562
38,539
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,407
5,400
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,234
109,234
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,811
31,853
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,342
27,489
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,869
2,878
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,040
7,067
1 Russian ruble
RUB
671
668
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,524
3,523
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,297
28,399
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,706
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,816
30,940
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,510
49,486
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,313
2,314
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
29
29
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,564
36,604
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,007
29,930
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,055
6,055
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
134,267
136,398
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,275
10,290
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
35,445
35,686
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,266
46,292
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
11,103
11,019
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,499
14,544
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
3,076
3,077
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
548
548
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
19,736
19,769
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,757
24,758
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
82,467
82,594
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,333
4,333
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,999
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,775 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,965 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,990 rials, and the price of $1 is 122,157 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.