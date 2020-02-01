TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for Feb. 1

01 February 2020 [12:36] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The rates of 16 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 18 currencies have decreased on Feb. 1, compared to the rates on Jan. 30, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,600 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 1

Iranian rial on Jan. 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,463

54,665

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,598

43,194

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,364

4,364

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,564

4,576

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,234

6,192

1 Indian rupee

INR

588

588

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,199

138,256

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,175

27,170

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,562

38,539

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,407

5,400

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,811

31,853

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,342

27,489

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,869

2,878

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,040

7,067

1 Russian ruble

RUB

671

668

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,524

3,523

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,297

28,399

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,706

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,816

30,940

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,510

49,486

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,313

2,314

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,564

36,604

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,007

29,930

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,055

6,055

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

134,267

136,398

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,275

10,290

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,445

35,686

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,266

46,292

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,103

11,019

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,499

14,544

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,076

3,077

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

548

548

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,736

19,769

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,467

82,594

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,999

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,775 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,965 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,990 rials, and the price of $1 is 122,157 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/190596.html

Print version

Views: 166

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also