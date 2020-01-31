Kazakhstan, Russia talk importance of co-op in industry, energy

By Trend





Kazakhstan aims to continue working with Russian partners in order to follow the strategic course of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakh prime minister.

Within the framework of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Digital Almaty forum, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During the meeting, Mamin noted that in order to maintain high positive dynamics in trade and economic cooperation, it is necessary to continue joint work to expand the trade of goods and services, establish direct contacts between the business circles, as well as promote goods to third-country markets.

“This important work is also being conducted within the Eurasian Economic Commission,” Mamin said.

In turn, Mishustin said that it is symbolic that his first visit as head of government was paid to Kazakhstan.

“We have long-standing friendship and partnership. Trade, economic and investment cooperation is developing dynamically, and regional ties are strengthening,” Mishustin said.

The parties discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the industrial, energy, military-technical, space, water and environmental spheres, as well as interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union and other integration associations.

During the meeting, Mamin and Mishustin focused on the importance of preparation for the XVII Forum of Interregional Environmental Cooperation to be held in November 2020 in Kokshetau (Kazakhstan).

The necessity of intensifying work on the implementation of the Program of joint actions on the functioning of checkpoints on the Kazakh-Russian border, signed at the last year's forum in Omsk, was also noted.

Russia is the main trading partner of Kazakhstan. For 11 months of 2019, bilateral trade amounted to $17.2 billion.