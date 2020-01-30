Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system

By Trend





A meeting of Turkmenistan's Constitutional Commission on amendments and additions to the country's main law was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

The project was discussed under the chairmanship of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

This project has been developed as part of the restructuring of the country's legislative body, the expansion of its powers and the further improvement of its activities, Berdimuhamedov said.

It is expected that the corresponding amendments to the Constitution of Turkmenistan will be adopted in connection with the inclusion of the highest representative body - the People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) and the Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan into a single bicameral structure.

It is also proposed to name the new body the National Council (Milli Ge?e?) of Turkmenistan, its legislative chamber - the Mejlis, and the representative chamber - the Halk Maslahaty.

In accordance with the current Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes amendments and additions to the Basic Law, approves the state budget; resolves the issues related to the holding of popular referendums, sets the elections of MPs, members of representative bodies, presidential elections; considers the issues of the appointment and dismissal of the chairman of the Supreme Court, the attorney general, the interior minister, the minister of justice upon the president’s proposal; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and addresses the issues of changing the state border and the administrative-territorial division of the country.