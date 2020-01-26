Turkish president discloses number of dead and injured in earthquake

By Trend





So far, 31 people have died and more than 1,500 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake in Turkey’s Elazig province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“So far, 31 people have died, 1,607 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake,” the president added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media. “The necessary materials have been delivered to the disaster area. The government is rendering assistance to citizens. Some 45 people were pulled from the rubble.”

"After assessing the damage caused to the houses as a result of earthquake, the restoration work will begin,” the president said. “Presently, three ministers and MPs are on the spot. Along with their teams, they continue to assess the damage."

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in Turkey’s Elazig province Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3).



