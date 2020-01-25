How will Kazakhstan, China trade relations develop?

By Trend

A number of protocols on phytosanitary requirements to export batches of milk, honey, raw woo, pork and flax seeds was signed between Kazakhstan and China in order to increase export of Kazakh agricultural goods, a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

The protocol signed on flax seeds expands export volume of Kazakhstan’s crop production to China and in the future will become the necessary legislative base for qualitative change between countries in agriculture, as well will promote increase of mutual trade volume.

In turn, inclusion of 25 Kazakh ventures manufacturing flax allows to start flax seeds' export to China from a number of Kazakh regions.

"In accordance to the documents, Kazakh flax and flax goods manufacturers get opportunities for export to China," a representative said.

Nur-Sultan and Beijing have reached agreements on smooth transportation of agriculture goods via ‘green’ corridor, which will significantly accelerate the time of goods delivery to the consumer. The countries also signed a roadmap within the framework of which Kazakhstan is planning to start exporting offal obtained from slaughter and processing of livestock to China.

"Favorable geographical and climate resources of Kazakhstan create great basis for increase of agriculture manufacturing. Al the same time, competent economic policy will give great opportunity to strengthen country’s work in this area," the official said.

Talking on Kazakhstan’s development in agriculture, the representative noted that modernization of transport communication, as well as introduction of leading agriculture technologies allowed to bring Kazakhstan’s agriculture manufacturing to the new level.

"This is why agriculture production volume in Kazakhstan has significantly increased over the last couple of years, which also allowed to increase volume of agriculture goods export," the official concluded.