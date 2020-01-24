Turkmenistan, Germany discuss prospects of co-op

By Trend





The 9th meeting of the Turkmen-German Joint Working Group was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by the Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of the country Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov.

During the negotiations, issues of bilateral cooperation affecting various sectors of the economy were discussed.

The meeting participants considered promising projects in the field of oil and gas industry, finance and healthcare. The possibilities of organizing professional development programs for specialists were also considered.

The parties made proposals for the further development of the investment climate in both countries, the report said.

Meanwhile, German companies such as Siemens, Daimler, Claas, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand, MAN, Bosch and others make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan.

In 2016, 167 investment projects and contracts with German capital worth $540 million and about 555 million euro in total were registered in Turkmenistan. Data for recent years have not been published.