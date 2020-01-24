Russia, Turkmenistan discuss prospects of co-op

By Trend





Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko met with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Batyr Niyazliev in Moscow, Trend reports referring to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction within the framework of international structures were discussed, the report said.

About 190 companies with Russian capital are operating in Turkmenistan. Russia’s Gazprom renewed the purchases of Turkmen gas this year, after a three-year hiatus. Since 2009, ARETI International Group of Companies (formerly ITERA) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan has been actively establishing business relations with the subjects of Russia, including Tatarstan, the Sverdlovsk and Astrakhan regions, and St. Petersburg city.