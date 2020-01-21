Georgian companies participate in international exhibition in Berlin

By Trend





Sixteen Georgian companies are taking part in the 85th International Green Week Berlin 2020 exhibition in Germany, Trend reports referring to Georgian Ministry of Environment Protection and Agriculture.

International Green Week Berlin is one of the most important international exhibitions in the food, agriculture and gardening industries, which has been held since 1926. Every year, about 1,500 national and international exhibitors present their unique regional products and services in a total of 26 exhibition halls.

At a Georgian stand in Berlin, Georgian wine, chacha, honey, lemonade, natural juices, tea, dried fruits are presented.

The opening ceremony was attended by Georgian Deputy Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Khatia Tsilosani.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Tsilosani held meetings with her counterparts from Lithuania, Estonia, and Belarus, at which continuation of cooperation between Georgia and these countries in the field of food industry including the areas of phytosanitary and veterinary medicine were considered along other issues of mutual interest.

The 85th International Green Week Berlin 2020 presents almost the entire range of food industry products: meat, sausages, fruits, tea, seafood, wines, seeds, agricultural equipment, greenhouses, equipment and household appliances.

The exhibition includes sales, displays of goods for agriculture, forestry, etc.

Georgia has been participating in the event for 11 years.