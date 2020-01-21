Turkmenistan, Turkey aim to strengthen multifaceted co-op

By Trend





Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Turkmenistan Togan Oral, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties noted the high level of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey in political, trade-economic and cultural-economic spheres and confirmed the readiness to actively cooperate to further strengthen the Turkmen-Turkish relations, the ministry said.

It was noted that the high-level mutual visits play a vital role in the advancement of Turkmen-Turkish relations based on the principles of mutual respect, openness and trust.

The parties also emphasized the role of collaboration between the foreign ministries of the two countries and the closeness of positions on the key aspects of the international agenda.

Turkey is one of the largest trade partners of Turkmenistan, where about 600 of Turkish companies are operating in the spheres of trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, and communication in textile and processing industry.

Turkmenistan exports textile, fuel and energy, chemical and agricultural products to Turkey, and imports metal and metal products, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical engineering, chemical and light industry products, food, vehicles, and medicines from Turkey.

In addition, Ashgabat and Ankara aim to developing energy cooperation. In particular, Turkey has declared its readiness to promote the supply of the Caspian energy to Europe through its territory, one of the options of which is laying pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan.