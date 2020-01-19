Iran to launch new domestic satellite

By Trend





Iran will launch a new domestic satellite Zafar, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the satellite and the launch vehicle will be delivered to a aeronautics base in Iran and will be launched into orbit in the near future.

Iranian specialists have thoroughly tested the satellite, the minister said.

Jahromi stressed that the satellite has great significance for research work.

Zafar is a 113-kilogram remote-sensing satellite equipped with color cameras and can be used for surveying oil reserves, mines, forests and natural disasters. If the launch is successful, it will orbit the earth at an altitude of 530 kilometers. The satellite's service life is expected to be a year and half.