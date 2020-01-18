Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration makes statement on Bek Air's appeal

By Trend

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has declared the reasons given in Bek Air appeal to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development to be unreasonable, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

On Jan. 10, 2020 Bek Air has sent an appeal to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan calling the suspension of company’s Air Operator Certificate to be ‘flagrant violation”.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan were suspended.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the airline’s appeal states that the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate was made without giving a reason and notification of the decision, which, in Bek Air’s opinion is a violation of ‘Rules for certification and issuance of an Air Operator Certificate’.

The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan said the arguments are unfounded due to fact that the reason for suspension of the Air Operator Certificate was the crash of the Fokker-100 aircraft which was stated in the radiogram RD270510 dated 12/27/2019, and sent to Bek Air.

“This decision was made in accordance with the ‘On the Use of the Airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Aviation Activities’ Law, which stipulates that the certificate is limited to the detection of significant violations of the requirements of the law and pose a direct threat to flight safety,” the report said.

Confirmation of the violations committed by the airline was the video provided by the airport demonstrating the pre-flight preparation of the aircraft that had crashed. Certification requirements on aircraft de-/anti-icing were not met, and the operator did not provide sufficient control of these measures, the report said.

On Jan. 10, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that Interstate Aviation Committee considers icing of the plane to be the main reason for Bek Air's plane crash.

“In addition, this is a gross violation of the ‘Rules of operations in the civil aviation of the Republic of Kazakhstan’, according to which the flight is not allowed if there is frost, wet snow or ice on the surface of the wings, fuselage, controls, plumage, propellers, windshield, power plant or air pressure receivers of barometric instruments of the aircraft,” the report said.

In this regard the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan made a decision to suspend the Air Operator Certificate of the company, the committee said.

Notification of the decision on the suspension of the Air Operator certificate was given in the above mentioned radiogram.