166 victims of Ukraine plane crash in Iran identified

By Trend





Identities of 166 people that were killed in the Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane crash near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province Jan. 8 have been established, said Mehdi Forouzesh, director general of the Iranian Medical Examination Organization, Trend reports referring to Tasnim news agency.

Ten victims haven’t yet been identified because their families haven’t applied for medical examination, Forouzesh said, adding that five of them are Iranian and five are foreign nationals.

The bodies of 110 victims, including several Afghan citizens, have so far been handed over to their families, the director general said.

Forouzesh noted that the bodies of Ukrainian citizens are likely to be handed over to the Ukrainian side today, on Jan. 16.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.