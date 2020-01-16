New embassy of Uzbekistan being built in UAE

By Trend





Uzbekistan will complete the construction of a complex of buildings for its new embassy in the United Arab Emirates by the end of November 2022, Trend reports citing a resolution of Uzbekistan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The total area of ??the new diplomatic facility, which will be located in Abu Dhabi, will be 5,575 square meters.

There will be an embassy building, a separate building for the reception of citizens on consular issues, the residence of the head of the diplomatic mission, checkpoints, an engineering and technical unit, sports facilities, a covered garage for 6 cars, open parking lots for embassy employees and visitors.

On January 14, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting where he discussed the implementation of agreements with companies from the UAE in the amount of over $10 billion reached following the high-level visits to the UAE in 2019.

Thus, the UAE Masdar company is investing $100 million in the construction of a solar power station in Uzbekistan.

In October 2019, it was declared the winner of the first ever open tender in the history of Uzbekistan to attract investment in public-private partnerships in solar energy. Start of construction is expected in the first quarter of 2020.