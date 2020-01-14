Iran, Qatar agree to reach certain level of trade and tourism relations

By Trend





Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in Iran's capital, Tehran, to hold talks with senior officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRIB.

“We talked about the relations between the two countries,” Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said. “Relations between the two countries are very special.”

“We are targeting certain numbers for trade and tourism, and we want to reach those numbers,” he said.

“Relationship with Iran is a historical relationship, although we have had many stages and developments during which we discussed different issues,” he said.

“We are here to thank the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stand in the post-Qatar blockade,” he said. “Iran provides good aid to the Qatari nation and has provided us with what we needed.”

“These are things that cannot be forgotten, and we thank the President and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

The official pointed out that his trip to Iran is made at a critical time in the region.

“We agreed with President Rouhani that the solution to all the crises and issues is in dialogue,” he said.

“On this trip, I invited Iran's president to travel to Qatar,” he said adding that Rouhani promised to travel to Qatar as soon as possible.