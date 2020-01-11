Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11

|
By Trend
The rates of 20 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 17 currencies have decreased on Jan. 11, compared to the rates on Jan. 9, according to Iran’s official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,687 rials.
Foreign currencies
Iranian rial on Jan.9
Iranian rial on Jan.11
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
55,053
54,868
1 Swiss franc
CHF
43,119
43,181
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,445
4,422
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,742
4,727
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,248
6,250
1 Indian rupee
INR
588
592
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
138,387
138,136
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
27,114
27,111
100 Japanese yens
JPY
38,455
38,380
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,402
5,408
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
32,212
32,179
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,918
27,865
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,964
2,924
1 Turkish lira
TRY
7,095
7,148
1 Russian ruble
RUB
686
689
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,517
3,529
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,857
28,986
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,106
31,142
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,492
49,497
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,314
2,317
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
29
29
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
36,571
36,818
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
30,057
30,008
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,050
6,070
1 Malaysian ringgit
THB
138,660
138,827
100 Thai bahts
MYR
10,266
10,303
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
36,192
36,245
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,240
1 euro
EUR
46,689
46,687
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
11,099
10,987
1 Georgian lari
GEL
14,658
14,559
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
3,030
3,055
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
539
543
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
19,920
19,812
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,755
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
82,854
83,079
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,333
4,332
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,967
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 151,177 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,866 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 134,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 117,541 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.