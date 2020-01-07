Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the average price of precious metals remained unchanged due to the New Year holidays, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,574 manat ($1,514).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 30
2,574.8115
Dec. 24
2,531.2660
Dec. 31
-
Dec. 25
2,548.9970
Jan. 1
-
Dec. 26
2,555.1085
Jan. 2
-
Dec. 27
2,572.0235
Jan. 3
-
Average weekly
2,551.8488
Average weekly
2,574.8115
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.46 manat ($17.9).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 30
30.4661
Dec. 24
29.8339
Dec. 31
-
Dec. 25
30.2031
Jan. 1
-
Dec. 26
30.5197
Jan. 2
-
Dec. 27
30.4209
Jan. 3
-
Average weekly
30.2443
Average weekly
30.4661
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,615 manat ($95).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 30
1,615.7480
Dec. 24
1,587.7150
Dec. 31
-
Dec. 25
1,604.0435
Jan. 1
-
Dec. 26
1,614.8640
Jan. 2
-
Dec. 27
1,618.0430
Jan. 3
-
Average weekly
1,606.1664
Average weekly
1,615.7480
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,240 manat ($1,905).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 30
3,240.8885
Dec. 24
3,181.6265
Dec. 31
-
Dec. 25
3,206.5995
Jan. 1
-
Dec. 26
3,216.9100
Jan. 2
-
Dec. 27
3,246.7110
Jan. 3
-
Average weekly
3,212.9618
Average weekly
3,240.8885