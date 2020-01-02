Heads of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for co-op

By Trend

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev exchanged views over the phone about the further development of bilateral relations between the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

The heads of state noted that the effectiveness of the Turkmen-Uzbek interaction today is due to the commonality of interests and the presence of strong political will to deepen constructive cooperation in every way.

The presidents also spoke about the potential for building partnerships in the fuel and energy, transport communications and the agricultural sector.

An exchange of views on topical issues of the regional and global agenda of mutual interest also took place.

In November 2019, the two countries agreed to continue work on increasing exports of Turkmen and Uzbek products, including textile, silk, oil and gas, chemical products, agricultural machinery and cars.

The total trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to $274 million in 2018. For comparison, this figure was $159 million in 2017.