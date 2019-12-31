Kyrgyzstan receives 7.8 million visitors in 2019

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The number of people visiting Kyrgyzstan reached 7.8 million in the period of January-November in 2019, Kyrgyzstan’s Tourism Department Head Maksat Damir uulu has said with reference to the country’s State Border Service.

“Half of the visitors might be tourists, because we have a visa-free regime. In this respect, there is a big leap. During the same period last year there were 127,750 people, this year - 136,186 people, which is 8,436 more," he said.

The head of the department assured that the gross value added, exports, investments, turnover in restaurants, retail trade - all show a positive trend in all parameters.

"There is a growth. I thin by the end of the year, the GDP in tourism, will be at least 5.5 percent,” he concluded.

By comparison, about 7 million foreigners, with more than half of them being tourists, visited Kyrgyzstan in 2018.

Kyrgyzstan’s rich natural, recreational and environmental potential helps develop domestic and international tourism.

Kyrgyzstan has a visa-free regime for citizens of more than 40 countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Cuba, Malaysia (up to 30 days), Mongolia (up to 90 days), Turkey (up to 30 days), Ukraine (up to 90 days), Uzbekistan (up to 60 days) and Japan.

The country has introduced a visa-free regime for up to 60 days for citizens of seven more states - Montenegro, Andorra, Brazil, San Marino, Chile, Argentina and Oman since April 9, 2019. Visas were fully abolished for citizens of 52 countries.