Tajikistan to develop Export Development Program

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The Tajik government will develop Export development program for 2021-2025 and submit the program for consideration.

It should be noted that the previous program for the period until 2015 was not implemented. The reason for the failure to implement the Export Development Program for 2015 was related to the failure of foreign partners to fulfill their obligations, Tajik media reported.

The previous program provided for the adoption of comprehensive measures for the efficient use of export potential through the organization of deep processing of raw materials and products in order to achieve final results and the gradual export of competitive products from the country.

Presently, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Customs Service, the Export Agency, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the country has been instructed to speed up work on the implementation of a single window for exports, imports, and transit operations, as well as implement practical measures for the country to enter the common benefits system and green corridors.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s foreign trade turnover over the past eleven months of 2019 amounted to almost $2 billion.

The country’s foreign trade turnover for this period amounted to $4 billion 69.8 million, which is 5.9 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The export of goods amounted to $1 billion 72 million in January-November 2019, and goods imported into the country during this period amounted to $2 billion 997.8 million.

In recent years, exports of cement, cotton threads, metals and concentrates, carpets, gypsum board and other goods have increased, whereas exports of primary aluminum, cotton fiber, canned products, fruits and vegetables, cocoons and tobacco products have decreased.