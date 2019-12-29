Solar power plant to be built in Turkey

By Trend





Turkey plans to build one of the largest solar power plants of the country, Trend reports via Turkish media.

The solar power plant will be built by ET? ALÜM?NYUM A? company.

The project cost will be 30 million Turkish liras (over $5 million) with the power of 13.2 mega watts.

Building of plant is planned to start in January 2020.

Turkey plans to invest a billion dollars in the development of renewable energy sources, the ex-Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Berat Albayrak said.

The construction of new power plants will increase Turkey’s energy security. A new project for the development of renewable energy sources will provide jobs for about 3,750 people, Albayrak, said.

(1 USD = 5.9359 TRY on Dec. 20)